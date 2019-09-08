Humanities Nebraska awards 34 grants totaling $123,853

Recently, the board of directors of Humanities Nebraska awarded major (above $2,000) and mini ($2,000 or less) grants to fund public humanities programming in the following Nebraska communities.

Ashland:

Strategic Air and Space Museum received $2,000 for an Apollo 11 50th Anniversary exhibit.

Beatrice:

Friends of the Homestead received $3,000 toward “Traditions of Homesteaders 2019.”

Central City:

Malaika Foundation received $5,000 toward Global Education for Nebraska Schools.

Columbus:

Platte Valley Literacy Association received $2,000 in support of citizenship classes.

Elkhorn:

Bethany Lutheran received $1,250 for African Culture Connection workshops for students.

Fort Calhoun:

Fort Atkinson Foundation received $1,400 for “When the Troops Meet the Native Americans.”

Washington County Historical Association received $6,000 for an exhibit on pioneer history.

Gering:

Scotts Bluff County Tourism received $2,000 for the Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering.

Kearney:

Crane River Theater Company received $1,850 for the “Of Mice and Men” student matinee

series.

University of Nebraska at Kearney Board of Regents received $2,000 for Women’s and

Gender Studies 30th Anniversary and $7,000 supporting the UNK PAWs (Personal Achieve-

ment Workshops) Summer Camps.

Lincoln:

Asian Community and Cultural Center received $1,600, for Untold Migrant Stories, and

$2,000 for the continuation of “Stories of US.”

Flatwater Shakespeare Company received $5,000 for “Little But Fierce” youth education.

Lincoln Orchestra Association received $6,000 to support the Lincoln Crossroads Music

Festival.

Nebraska Folklife Network, Inc. received $7,000 for Cultural Traditions of Nebraska Places.

Norfolk

Elkhorn Valley Historical Society received $2,000 for the exhibit “Young At Art.”

Omaha:

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts received $7,000 for the Speaking Sound lecture series.

El Museo Latino received $3,000 toward an exhibition titled “Traditional Textiles: Huipiles.”

Great Plains Black History Museum received $1,655 for “Will Brown & Lynching in the Great

Plains of America.”

KANEKO received $5,000 for its Passages program.

Metropolitan Community College received $8,000 for the Great Plains Theatre Conference.

Nebraska Shakespeare Festival, Inc. received $8,000 for Shakespeare On Tour statewide.

Nebraska StoryArts received $1,700 for the Moonshell Storytelling Festival.

Nebraska Writers Collective received $1,250 for a post-show discussion about “A Day in the Life.”

Omaha Area Youth Orchestra received $1,998 for its “Common Ground in Sound” program.

Omaha Public Library Foundation received $2,000 for the Omaha Lit Fest 2019.

University of Nebraska at Omaha Board of Regents received $3,500 for an exhibit, “The Art

of Samuel Bak,” and $850 to support ArteLatinX 2019.

Red Cloud:

Willa Cather Foundation received $6,700 for the Willa Cather Spring Conference 2019.

Seward:

Nebraska National Guard Museum Society received $1,800 for events commemorating the

75th anniversary of D-Day.

Plum Creek Children’s Literacy Festival received $8,000 for Plum Creek Children’s

Literacy Festival 2019.

Valentine:

Valentine Community Schools received $1,300 toward summer learning and reading

activities.

Concordia, KS:

National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center received $5,000 for “Riders

on the Orphan Trains – Foundlings to the Frontier,” presented in multiple Nebraska communities.

