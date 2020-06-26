Humanities Nebraska awards $429,000+ in CARES Act grants to 73 organizations

As of June 22, Humanities Nebraska (HN) has awarded $429,217 in CARES Act dollars to 73 Nebraska non-profit organizations that focus on the humanities. Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. The funds were designated to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites, and other cultural non-profit organizations who are in need of general operating support in order to continue humanities activities during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I have spoken to a number of these organizations, and they have all expressed how crucial this funding is to survive this time of social distancing,” stated Chris Sommerich, HN’s executive director. “The humanities are vital to maintaining human connections, curiosity, and interpersonal communication that vastly improves quality of life, even when we are not able to move about the state as we normally would.”

The organizations receiving grants, including those previously published, are listed below.

First Congressional District ($133,517 total)

Ashland – Strategic Air and Space Museum: $7,500

Bancroft – John G. Neihardt Foundation: $7,500

Brownville – Brownville Fine Arts Association: $2,500 and

Brownville Historical Society: $3,250

Elmwood – Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation: $2,790

Fremont – The Digg Site Productions LLC: $4,000 and

Fremont Area Art Association: $2,500

Fort Calhoun – Fort Atkinson Foundation: $857 and

Washington County Historical Society: $10,000

Lincoln – American Historical Society of Germans from Russia: $5,000

Blixt Locally Grown: $2,500

Flatwater Shakespeare Company: $5,000

Friends of the International Quilt Study Center and Museum, UNL: $7,500

Friends of Opera, University of Nebraska-Lincoln: $1,000

History Nebraska: $10,000

The Malone Center: $5,000

NET Foundation for Television: $5,000

Rabble Mill: $7,500

Sheldon Art Association: $7,500

University of Nebraska State Museum: $5,000

Yazda – Yazidi Cultural Center: $2,500

Nebraska City: Kregel Windmill Factory Museum: $7,500 and

Lewis & Clark Visitors Center: $7,500

Norfolk – Elkhorn Valley Museum: $7,500 and Norfolk Arts Center: $5,000

Schuyler – Schuyler Historical Society: $1,620

Second Congressional District ($115,728)

Omaha – African Culture Connection: $7,500

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts: $7,500

Bluebarn Theatre: $7,500

Creighton University (Creighton University Libraries): $2,500

Creighton University (The Kingfisher Institute): $5,000

Douglas County Historical Society: $5,000

The Durham Museum: $10,000

El Museo Latino: $7,500

Film Streams, Inc.: $7,500

Great Plains Black History Museum: $9,728

Great Plains Theatre Conference: $7,500

KANEKO: $5,000

Joslyn Art Museum: $7,500

Joslyn Castle: $7,500

La Casa Del Pueblo: $1,000

Nebraska Shakespeare: $7,500 and

Nebraska Writers Collective, $10,000

Third Congressional District ($179,972)

Aurora – Plainsman Museum: $8,300

Broken Bow – Custer County Historical Society: $4,850

Central City – Merrick County Historical Museum: $6,200

Columbus – Platte Valley Literacy Association: $2,500

Genoa – Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation: $1,200

Gering – Legacy of the Plains Museum: $10,000.

Grand Island – Hall County Historical Society: $7,500, and

Stuhr Museum Foundation: $10,000

Harrison – Sioux County Historical Society: $1,185

Hastings – Hastings College: $7,500 and

Hastings Museum of Natural and Cultural History: $8,900

Holdrege – Nebraska Prairie Museum: $10,000

Kearney – The Archway: $5,000,

Buffalo County Historical Society: $10,000,

Crane River Theater Company: $7,500,

Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney: $7,500

Nebraska Firefighters Museum: $2,500, and

Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center, Inc.: $5,000

Lexington – Heartland Military Museum: $6,510

Loup City – Friends of Paplin, Inc.: $2,000, and

Sherman County Historical Society: $3,500

North Platte – Golden Spike Tower: $5,000

Lincoln County Historical Society: $10,000

North Platte Community Playhouse: $2,500, and

Prairie Arts Center: $5,000

Ogallala – Friends of the Kenfield Gallery: $3,500

Red Cloud – Willa Cather Foundation: $10,000

Scottsbluff – Friends of the Midwest Theater: $10,000

Wood River – Wood River High School / Celebrate Wood River

Performing Arts Council: $1,327

York – Wessels Living History Farm: $5,000

These grants were awarded separately and in addition to $40 million in recent grants announced by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Five Nebraska organizations received CARES Act grants directly from the NEH: the City of Hastings ($123,027 for Hastings Museum salary continuation and a comprehensive exhibit plan), Hastings College ($300,000 for humanities staff salary retention and creating hybrid and online courses), The Durham Museum in Omaha ($175,000 for employment costs related to preserving collections and enhancing digital programs), the National Willa Cather Center in

Red Cloud ($134,060 for salary related to new virtual tours, increased digital access and new outdoor exhibits), and Ralston Public Library ($75,119 for salary continuation and improved social distancing accommodations.)

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.