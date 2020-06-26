Humanities Nebraska awards $429,000+ in CARES Act grants to 73 organizations

As of June 22, Humanities Nebraska (HN) has awarded $429,217 in CARES Act dollars to 73 Nebraska non-profit organizations that focus on the humanities. Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. The funds were designated to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites, and other cultural non-profit organizations who are in need of general operating support in order to continue humanities activities during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I have spoken to a number of these organizations, and they have all expressed how crucial this funding is to survive this time of social distancing,” stated Chris Sommerich, HN’s executive director. “The humanities are vital to maintaining human connections, curiosity, and interpersonal communication that vastly improves quality of life, even when we are not able to move about the state as we normally would.”
The organizations receiving grants, including those previously published, are listed below.
First Congressional District ($133,517 total)
Ashland – Strategic Air and Space Museum: $7,500
Bancroft – John G. Neihardt Foundation: $7,500
Brownville – Brownville Fine Arts Association: $2,500 and
Brownville Historical Society: $3,250
Elmwood – Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation: $2,790
Fremont – The Digg Site Productions LLC: $4,000 and
Fremont Area Art Association: $2,500
Fort Calhoun – Fort Atkinson Foundation: $857 and
Washington County Historical Society: $10,000
Lincoln – American Historical Society of Germans from Russia: $5,000
Blixt Locally Grown: $2,500
Flatwater Shakespeare Company: $5,000
Friends of the International Quilt Study Center and Museum, UNL: $7,500
Friends of Opera, University of Nebraska-Lincoln: $1,000
History Nebraska: $10,000
The Malone Center: $5,000
NET Foundation for Television: $5,000
Rabble Mill: $7,500
Sheldon Art Association: $7,500
University of Nebraska State Museum: $5,000
Yazda – Yazidi Cultural Center: $2,500
Nebraska City: Kregel Windmill Factory Museum: $7,500 and
Lewis & Clark Visitors Center: $7,500
Norfolk – Elkhorn Valley Museum: $7,500 and Norfolk Arts Center: $5,000
Schuyler – Schuyler Historical Society: $1,620
Second Congressional District ($115,728)
Omaha – African Culture Connection: $7,500
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts: $7,500
Bluebarn Theatre: $7,500
Creighton University (Creighton University Libraries): $2,500
Creighton University (The Kingfisher Institute): $5,000
Douglas County Historical Society: $5,000
The Durham Museum: $10,000
El Museo Latino: $7,500
Film Streams, Inc.: $7,500
Great Plains Black History Museum: $9,728
Great Plains Theatre Conference: $7,500
KANEKO: $5,000
Joslyn Art Museum: $7,500
Joslyn Castle: $7,500
La Casa Del Pueblo: $1,000
Nebraska Shakespeare: $7,500 and
Nebraska Writers Collective, $10,000
Third Congressional District ($179,972)
Aurora – Plainsman Museum: $8,300
Broken Bow – Custer County Historical Society: $4,850
Central City – Merrick County Historical Museum: $6,200
Columbus – Platte Valley Literacy Association: $2,500
Genoa – Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation: $1,200
Gering – Legacy of the Plains Museum: $10,000.
Grand Island – Hall County Historical Society: $7,500, and
Stuhr Museum Foundation: $10,000
Harrison – Sioux County Historical Society: $1,185
Hastings – Hastings College: $7,500 and
Hastings Museum of Natural and Cultural History: $8,900
Holdrege – Nebraska Prairie Museum: $10,000
Kearney – The Archway: $5,000,
Buffalo County Historical Society: $10,000,
Crane River Theater Company: $7,500,
Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney: $7,500
Nebraska Firefighters Museum: $2,500, and
Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center, Inc.: $5,000
Lexington – Heartland Military Museum: $6,510
Loup City – Friends of Paplin, Inc.: $2,000, and
Sherman County Historical Society: $3,500
North Platte – Golden Spike Tower: $5,000
Lincoln County Historical Society: $10,000
North Platte Community Playhouse: $2,500, and
Prairie Arts Center: $5,000
Ogallala – Friends of the Kenfield Gallery: $3,500
Red Cloud – Willa Cather Foundation: $10,000
Scottsbluff – Friends of the Midwest Theater: $10,000
Wood River – Wood River High School / Celebrate Wood River
Performing Arts Council: $1,327
York – Wessels Living History Farm: $5,000
These grants were awarded separately and in addition to $40 million in recent grants announced by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Five Nebraska organizations received CARES Act grants directly from the NEH: the City of Hastings ($123,027 for Hastings Museum salary continuation and a comprehensive exhibit plan), Hastings College ($300,000 for humanities staff salary retention and creating hybrid and online courses), The Durham Museum in Omaha ($175,000 for employment costs related to preserving collections and enhancing digital programs), the National Willa Cather Center in
Red Cloud ($134,060 for salary related to new virtual tours, increased digital access and new outdoor exhibits), and Ralston Public Library ($75,119 for salary continuation and improved social distancing accommodations.)
Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.