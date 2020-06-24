Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau now offers livestreaming options for senior centers, libraries, etc.

As Nebraskans look forward to public programming becoming increasingly available, Humanities Nebraska (HN) also recognizes the continuing value of virtual programming during times of physical distancing by opening its Speakers Bureau to livestreaming

opportunities for the first time in its 47-year history.

“Dozens of programs at libraries, assisted living facilities, and schools across the state had to be cancelled or postponed” since directed health measures were enacted to reduce the spread of COVID-19, said Mary L. Yager, HN associate director.

“Meanwhile, entertaining and educational online content became a life-line to many Nebraskans.”

In order to make a variety of humanities-themed content available during the pandemic, HN now allows organizations to pay a reduced processing fee ($25) to book a speaker for a virtual program through Facebook LIVE, Zoom, or a similar online platform. If the organization agrees to publicly post the recorded program via a platform such as YouTube, HN will waive the processing fee entirely. The hosting organization and the speaker will work together on the details of the program as they do with a usual in-person program.

The following HN speakers are among those available to livestream their programs for interested organizations. Full details are available at humanitiesnebraska.org/speakers.

Beaverly Beavers: A Visit With Lady Vestey

Pat Boilesen: Sing Me a Story: The Ballad of Yesterday and Today

Dianne Bystrom: Winning the Vote: The Campaign for Woman’s Suffrage in the United States

Deb Carpenter-Nolting: Well-Behaved Women Seldom Make History (with Lyn Messersmith)

Charlotte Endorf: No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder

Deborah Greenblatt: Fiddle Origins: From Wales to Weeping Water

Continued

Janet Jeffries: Czech Folk Costumes (Kroje)

Andrew Jewell: Willa Cather

Jerome Kills Small: Native American Storytelling

Jody Lamp: Stories from Nebraska’s Agricultural History

Preston Love Jr.: Adam Clayton Powell: A Living History Presentation

Lyn Messersmith: Hell on Women and Horses

David Seay: Train Songs and Tales of the Westward Rails

Felicia Webster: Abuse is Not Love and The Power of Spoken Word

Ted Wheeler: Kings of Broken Things: Bystanders, Historical Wounds, and the Omaha Race Riot of 1919

Other speakers may also be willing to book a virtual presentation; please contact them directly to confirm.

Any public library, senior center, school, or other not-for-profit organization in Nebraska that has questions about these virtual programs should ask by sending email to info@humanitiesnebraska.org

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, and an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, with support from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

Funding for the HN Speakers Bureau is provided in part by the Johnny Carson Fund at Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Adah & Leon Millard Foundation, and the Dillon Foundation.