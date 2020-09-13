class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484804 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Hundreds gather to mourn slain Nebraska police officer

BY Associated Press | September 13, 2020
This photo provided by the Lincoln, Neb., police department, shows Lincoln police officer Luis "Mario" Herrera. Authorities said Herrera, who was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a nearly two-week battle to save his life.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Hundreds gathered along a processional route Saturday with flags waving to pay their respects to a slain Nebraska police officer.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the procession for Luis “Mario” Herrera left shortly after 8:30 a.m. from a Lincoln funeral home with police motorcycles in the lead. The procession arrived about 45 minutes later at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where officers from dozens of agencies were waiting.

After the funeral, a procession took Herrera to Calvary Cemetery, where a private burial was held. Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, died on Monday, nearly two weeks after he was shot as he sought to serve an arrest warrant.

