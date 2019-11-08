Hundreds of THC Products Found During Custer County Traffic Stop

NOVEMBER 8, 2019 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Minnesota man and seized hundreds of packages of THC products following a traffic stop in Custer County.

Wednesday evening, November 6, at approximately 5:00 p.m., a trooper observed a Saab sedan speeding near the intersection of Victoria Springs Road and Drive 443, approximately 10 miles west of Sargent. During the traffic stop, a K9 from the Custer Count Sheriff’s Office detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

The trooper searched the vehicle and found hundreds of containers of THC products, along with four pounds of marijuana. The search revealed 386 containers of THC wax, 144 packages of THC shatter, 62 THC vape cartridges, and 39 containers of THC edibles and liquid products.

The driver, Anthony Kolbe, 30, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kolbe was lodged in Custer County Jail.