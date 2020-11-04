class="post-template-default single single-post postid-495267 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Hunters Breakfast Tail Feather Winner | KRVN Radio

Hunters Breakfast Tail Feather Winner

BY Steve Zerr Dawson County Veteran Service Officer | November 4, 2020
Courtesy/Shane Monthey -- Photo courtesy Steve Zerr, Dawson County Veteran Service Officer.

Lexington, Neb. — Shane Monthey of Overton claimed his limit in the first hour of the season Oct. 31, turning in a pheasant with an almost 21 inch tail feather. His entry won top prize at the Lexington Veteran Organizations Hunter’s Breakfast. For his efforts, Monthy took home an Igloo cooler provided by the Lexington Orscheln’s. The veteran organizations thank everyone that came out for the breakfast.

Dawson County Veteran Service Officer Steve Zerr thanks everyone for promoting the event and says despite COVID, they had a turnout that their organizations were happy to see.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
