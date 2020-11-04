Hunters Breakfast Tail Feather Winner

Lexington, Neb. — Shane Monthey of Overton claimed his limit in the first hour of the season Oct. 31, turning in a pheasant with an almost 21 inch tail feather. His entry won top prize at the Lexington Veteran Organizations Hunter’s Breakfast. For his efforts, Monthy took home an Igloo cooler provided by the Lexington Orscheln’s. The veteran organizations thank everyone that came out for the breakfast.

Dawson County Veteran Service Officer Steve Zerr thanks everyone for promoting the event and says despite COVID, they had a turnout that their organizations were happy to see.