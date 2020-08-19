Hunters Helping the Hungry meat processors to accept deer donations starting Sept. 1

LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program Sept. 1, the start of the archery deer season. Eight processors will be available around the state. Three additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 14.

Hunters pay no processing costs for deer accepted by processors for this donation-driven program.

The HHH program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Hunters should first talk with processors but may keep antlers, head and cape and donate the rest of the deer. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

The participating meat processors are: Amherst – Belschner Custom Meats; Deshler – Deshler Zero Pantry; Elwood – SteakMaster (starting Nov. 14); Humphrey – Main Street Market, Country Butcher (starting Nov. 14); Lindsay – Melcher’s Locker; North Bend – North Bend Locker; North Platte – Kelley’s Custom Pack; Omaha – B.I.G. Meats; Table Rock – Den’s Country Meats (Starting Nov. 14; Ulysses – The Butchery.

Learn more about the program and how to support it at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH or contact program coordinator Teresa Lombard at 402 471-5430 teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.