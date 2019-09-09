Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County

SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has some reminders for those planning to attend Husker Harvest Days in Hall County this week.

During the event, which runs from September 10-12, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. As in previous years, there will be times when Husker Highway will become one-way in and out of the event.

“It takes a team effort to put on an event like Husker Harvest Days every year, and traffic control operations are no different,” said Captain Russell Lewis, Commander – Troop C. “Troopers will be working with a number of other agencies to help the flow of traffic and make sure the great crowds are able to arrive and depart safely.”

NSP also reminds motorists that Husker Highway between Highways 281 and 30 remains under construction. Event goers may want to take an alternate route, such as Highway 30 or Alda Road, to reach the event from the east.

Motorists are asked to maintain adequate following distance to allow themselves plenty of time to react to changing traffic conditions and to remain alert for law enforcement personnel.

Traffic enforcement assistance will be provided by the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Hall County Roads Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Posse, and the Husker Harvest Days Staff.