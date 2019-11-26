I-76 closed into Colorado and beyond

Road conditions continue to deteriorate in western Nebraska, prompting road closures.
NDOT has closed I-76 at the I-76 and I-80 Junction near BIG SPRINGS for westbound travel.
Other road closures- US 385: CO line – mm 4
I-80 WB: mm 101 – 117 (Big Springs)
Hwy 30 WB: mm 101 – 106 (Big Springs)
On other routes, travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in rural areas. The hazardous conditions are significantly impact travel.
