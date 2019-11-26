class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423238 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
I-76 closed into Colorado and beyond

BY NDOT | November 26, 2019
Courtesy/ Nebraska Dept. of Transportation. Snowplow.

Road conditions continue to deteriorate in western Nebraska, prompting road closures.

NDOT has closed I-76 at the I-76 and I-80 Junction near BIG SPRINGS for westbound travel.

Other road closures- US 385: CO line – mm 4

I-80 WB: mm 101 – 117 (Big Springs)

Hwy 30 WB: mm 101 – 106 (Big Springs)

On other routes, travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in rural areas. The hazardous conditions are significantly impact travel.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling  511.

