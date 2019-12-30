I-80 and Highway 30 closed in central Nebraska

US 30: Road closed



between (Lexington) and (Grand Island). The road is closed.



Comment: due to hazardous travel conditions



I-80 in both directions: Road closed



between Exit 237: Lexington; and Exit 314 Grand Island. The road is closed.



Comment: due to hazardous travel conditions

Most Nebraska roads are at least partially snow-covered. Some are impassable at this time.

Wind blown snow caused drifting and poor travel conditions Sunday as isolated Interstate 80 closures took place across the state due to accidents and clearing of vehciles. Some law enforcement declared all roads in their counties closed to discourage travel and putting first responders and road crews in danger.

Closings and Cancellations: https://krvn.com/krvn-weather-alerts/

Before heading out the door today, check http://511.nebraska.gov for updates on closures & road conditions.

Also use http://plows.nebraska.gov to track Nebraska Department of Transportation snow plows.