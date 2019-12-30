class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429621 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
I-80 and Highway 30 closed in central Nebraska

BY Nebraska Department of Transportation | December 30, 2019
I-80 and Highway 30 closed in central Nebraska
From/ Facebook/ Deputy Palmer. Phelps County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Palmer posted this pic of Highway 183 in Phelps County Late Sunday night December 29, 2019.
US 30: Road closed


between (Lexington) and  (Grand Island). The road is closed.

Comment: due to hazardous travel conditions

I-80 in both directions: Road closed

between Exit 237: Lexington; and Exit 314 Grand Island. The road is closed.

Comment: due to hazardous travel conditions

Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. Interstate 80 interchange at the Minden exit in Buffalo County.

Most Nebraska roads are at least partially snow-covered. Some are impassable at this time.

Wind blown snow caused drifting and poor travel conditions Sunday as isolated Interstate 80 closures took place across the state due to accidents and clearing of vehciles. Some law enforcement declared all roads in their counties closed to discourage travel and putting first responders and road crews in danger.

Closings and Cancellations:  https://krvn.com/krvn-weather-alerts/

Before heading out the door today, check http://511.nebraska.gov for updates on closures & road conditions.

Also use http://plows.nebraska.gov to track Nebraska Department of Transportation snow plows.

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
