I-80 Crash Near Gibbon Causes Multiple Fatalities | KRVN Radio

BY Nebraska State Patrol | September 20, 2019
SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near Gibbon at
mile marker 284.

The crash involved five passenger vehicles and two semi-tractor/trailers. As of 9:00 p.m. CT, there are three fatalities as a result of the crash. Several others were injured, but none are considered to have life-threatening injuries.

Names and vehicle information are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin for those involved.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, and several area fire and rescue units responded, as well as the Star Care helicopter.

Interstate 80 remains closed for eastbound traffic, but will likely reopen within the hour.

Westbound traffic was also closed for approximately one hour.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
