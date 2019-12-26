I-80 Crash near Greenwood Claims Fourth Life

OMAHA — A fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, December 15, near Greenwood, has claimed a fourth life. On Wednesday, December 25, Alexis Pascual Bernabe, 4, of Lincoln, passed away as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m., Sunday, December 15, when a Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control in slick conditions while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 422. The vehicle then struck an eastbound Mini Cooper, entered the median, rolled, and entered the westbound lanes of traffic. It was then struck by a westbound Honda Odyssey.

Two passengers in the Trailblazer, Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, of Lincoln, and Erica Rafael, 15, of Lincoln, were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third passenger, Heidy Diaz, 10, of Lincoln, was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where she passed away later in the day.

Four-year-old Alexis Pascual Bernabe was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center before being taken to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. Alexis passed away Wednesday.

The driver, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and front seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln, were transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with non-life-threatening conditions. Six occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation determined that none of the occupants of the Trailblazer were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. All occupants of other vehicles were wearing seat belts. The investigation remains ongoing.