class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467895 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
I-80 Eastbound closed at Cozad | KRVN Radio

I-80 Eastbound closed at Cozad

BY KRVN News | June 17, 2020
Home News Regional News
I-80 Eastbound closed at Cozad

Law enforcement closed down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at the Cozad interchange around 3:30pm.  It stems from an incident about a mile east of the Cozad interchange at mile marker 223.  Eastbound traffic is being diverted off Interstate 80 and is being directed to Highway 30.   Westbound traffic remains open through the area.

Nebraska State Patrol, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Cozad Police Department and Cozad Fire and Rescue had responded to the scene.  No further information on the nature of the incident was immediately available.

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: