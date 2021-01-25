I-80 EB closed for about 2.5 hours btwn Cozad and Lexington

A head-on collision in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 late Monday afternoon resulted in the closure of a stretch from Cozad to Lexington for about 2.5 hours. The crash occurred shortly before 4:00pm about two miles west of Lexington. It resulted in other vehicles colliding behind it. Some injured were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Cozad Fire & Rescue responded to the scene, along with Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation.

LVFD was also responding to another accident at the same time about 5 miles east of Lexington on Interstate 80 as well.