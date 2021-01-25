I-80 EB closed for about 2.5 hours btwn Cozad and Lexington

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-510667 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | January 25, 2021
A head-on collision in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 late Monday afternoon resulted in the closure of a stretch from Cozad to Lexington for about 2.5 hours. The crash occurred shortly before 4:00pm about two miles west of Lexington. It resulted in other vehicles colliding behind it. Some injured were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Cozad Fire & Rescue responded to the scene, along with Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation.

LVFD was also responding to another accident at the same time about 5 miles east of Lexington on Interstate 80 as well.

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
