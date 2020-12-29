I-80, I-76 & Highway 30 in the panhandle now open

Nebraska State Patrol
@NEStatePatrol
I-80 UPDATE
I-80 is now OPEN from Ogallala to the Wyoming border in both directions. Highway 30 is also OPEN in the same stretch. Please use caution if you’re on the roads today and avoid travel while the storm moves through other areas of Nebraska.
Additionally:
Nebraska DOT
@NebraskaDOT
I-80, I-76, and Highway 30 are now OPEN! Winter driving conditions still exist including slush and snow. Please drive with caution! As we move east, conditions still remain hazardous included times of reduced visibility. Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary. #NeRoads