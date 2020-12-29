class="post-template-default single single-post postid-504847 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
I-80, I-76 & Highway 30 in the panhandle now open | KRVN Radio

I-80, I-76 & Highway 30 in the panhandle now open

BY Nebraska State Patrol | December 29, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
I-80, I-76 & Highway 30 in the panhandle now open
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol. Interstate-80 Mile Marker 76.
Nebraska State Patrol
@NEStatePatrol

I-80 UPDATE

I-80 is now OPEN from Ogallala to the Wyoming border in both directions. Highway 30 is also OPEN in the same stretch. Please use caution if you’re on the roads today and avoid travel while the storm moves through other areas of Nebraska.

Additionally:
Nebraska DOT
@NebraskaDOT
I-80, I-76, and Highway 30 are now OPEN! Winter driving conditions still exist including slush and snow. Please drive with caution! As we move east, conditions still remain hazardous included times of reduced visibility. Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary. #NeRoads
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: