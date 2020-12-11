I-80 in both directions, completely covered in snow

Odessa, Neb. — Winter Weather Advisory for snow is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for much of south central and southeast Nebraska. The Advisory is along and east of a line from Loup City to Kearney, Minden, and Red Cloud.

*Snow is expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and locally higher amounts.

*The Advisory area can be seen on KRVN’s Facebook page, KRVN.com

Snowfall is expected to increase in both coverage and intensity through the daytime hours Friday.

Peak snowfall is expected late Friday afternoon and

evening.

Law enforcement officials are dealing with vehicle mishaps caused by snow and slick conditions. Around 8 a.m., A vehicle slid off eastbound Interstate-80 about 8 miles east of Lexington and struck a tree. Not far from that accident is a jacknifed semi.

Between Exit 257: US 183; Holdrege;Elm Creek and Exit 291: NE 10D Link; Shelton (Kearney). The roadway is completely covered with snow.