I-80 in both directions: Road is partially covered with snow

Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect until 6 p.m. this evening…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,

with localized higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central and south central Nebraska.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall

during the morning hours today.

* WIND…Southeast at 10 to 15 MPH, becoming light and variable.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.