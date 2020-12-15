I-80 in both directions: Road is partially covered with snow

Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect until 6 p.m. this evening…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,
with localized higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central and south central Nebraska.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall
during the morning hours today.
* WIND…Southeast at 10 to 15 MPH, becoming light and variable.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Between Exit 199: NE 56D Link; Brady (19 miles east of North Platte) and Exit 318: NE 2; Grand Island (14 miles west of Aurora). The roadway is partially covered with snow.