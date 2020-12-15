class="post-template-default single single-post postid-502498 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
I-80 in both directions — Road is partially covered with snow

BY National Weather Service Hastings, Nebraska | December 15, 2020
I-80 in both directions — Road is partially covered with snow
Courtesy/Nebraska 5-1-1 -- Kearney I-80 & Highway 44.

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening… 

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,
with localized higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central and south central Nebraska.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall
during the morning hours today.

* WIND…Southeast at 10 to 15 MPH, becoming light and variable.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

I-80 in both directions: Roadway is partially covered with snow.

Between Exit 199: NE 56D Link; Brady (19 miles east of North Platte) and Exit 318: NE 2; Grand Island (14 miles west of Aurora). The roadway is partially covered with snow.

 

