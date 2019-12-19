class="post-template-default single single-post postid-427864 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
I-80 Lanes To Be Closed On Interstate This Spring

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | December 19, 2019
SEWARD COUNTY- In the spring of 2020 portions of I-80 will be closed in Seward County. The Nebraska Department of Transportation made the announcement and also said that it will not fully re-open until the winter of 2020. The project on I-80 is a nine-mile stretch between Goehner and Milford which will interrupt traffic.

According to the NDOT, the project will include concrete repairs, milling, and resurfacing the roadway and surfaced shoulders with asphalt. Bridgework is expected to be done as well. No start date has been established for the project. The interstate will remain open, but some lanes will be closed and traffic will be detoured when work is occurring on the interchanges.

