I-80 Traffic Stop In York County Yields Approximately 100 Pounds Of Marijuana

YORK COUNTY- On January 19, 2020, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 80 near mile marker 348. The vehicle was stopped for committing a traffic violation in the area. The occupants of the vehicle were 39 year-old Carlos Oden of Chicago, Illinois and 35 year-old Billy Glover of Jacksonville, Florida.

Throughout conversation with the occupants, the deputy detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the interior of the vehicle. The odor was confirmed by the deputy’s drug sniffing K-9 partner, Loki.

Due to multiple other indicators that criminal activity was afoot, a subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted. The search yielded approximately 100 pounds of marijuana. Both occupants denied knowledge of the marijuana being in the vehicle. Oden and Glover were arrested for charges relating to the trafficking of marijuana.