I-80 Traffic Stops Reveal 200 LBs of Marijuana, Other Drugs, Firearm

BY Nebraska State Patrol | September 12, 2019
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. Drugs seized in Dawson County traffic stop on Wednesday September 11, 2019.

SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested four people and seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana and other drugs during two traffic stops on Interstate 80.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, a trooper observed a Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound at 98 miles per hour near North Platte at mile marker 179 on I-80. The trooper performed a traffic stop and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and located 3 pounds of marijuana, 39 THC vape cartridges, 59 grams of THC edibles, 2000 mg of THC syrup, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Eric Robinson, 19, and passengers, Anthony Davis, 22, and Amere Thomas, 21, all of New York state, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. All three were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

Later Wednesday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a trooper observed a Ford Transit fail to signal a turn at the I-80 exit at mile marker 231 near Darr. During the traffic stop, a K9 from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the van.

A search of the van revealed 198 pounds of marijuana, 800 dosage units of THC edibles, 79 THC vape cartridges, 18 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 2 vials of anabolic steroids, 1 vial of human growth hormone, and a loaded handgun.

The driver, Brent Lorenz, 50, of Fargo, North Dakota, was arrested for numerous drug charges, including possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony drug violation, and no drug tax stamp. Lorenz was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

 

 

 

