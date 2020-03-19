class="post-template-default single single-post postid-449032 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
I-80 & US 30 Westbound lanes closed at North Platte

BY NDOT | March 19, 2020
Courtesy/NSP. Snowy roads.

Due to parking and motels filling up at Ogallala and Big Springs, NDOT will be closing I-80 for Westbound travel at MM 179. This closure will be in effect starting at 6:30 PM CST.

US 30 westbound will also be closed at MM 175 at that time.

