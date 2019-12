From Nebraska State Patrol:

Westbound lanes are now OPEN. Partial closures exist in the area for eastbound traffic as crews respond to other incidents.

Please drive safely if you need to travel today.

EARLIER STORY:

I-80 westbound is CLOSED at Mile Marker 300 (Wood River) because of a jack-knifed semi blocking the road.

If you don’t need to travel, best to stay off the roads in snow affected areas for now. Troopers have been busy.