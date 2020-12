Due to multiple accidents on Interstate 80, the westbound lanes from Kearney to York are closed. Eastbound lanes are still open at this time.

US Hwy 30 from Kearney to Grand Island is closed due to a crash.

US Hwy 34 from Grand Island to York is closed as well.

In addition, Buffalo County Emergency Management has reported a Blizzard Warning has been issued for Buffalo County until 6pm.