“I Am Not Invisible” Photo Campaign Open to Female Veterans in Nebraska

MARCH 4, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — USVA Photographer Gene Russell will be taking portraits of women veterans in Nebraska as part of the USVA’s “I Am Not Invisible” campaign on Wednesday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photos will be taken at the Lincoln Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at 600 South 70th Street in Lincoln, Neb. Women veterans can register to participate at veterans.nebraska.gov/notinvisible. Space is limited to the first 100 registrants. Participants should wear dark clothing with no visible logos.

The “I Am Not Invisible” campaign aims to increase awareness and dialogue about women veterans and spotlight the many faces of the roughly 2 million living women veterans by capturing and sharing their portraits. It was the brainchild of the Portland State University Veterans Resource Center Director Felita Singleton and Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs Women Veterans Coordinator Elizabeth Estabrooks and is being supported by the USVA Center for Women. Information on the national program is available at va.gov/womenvet/acwv/iani.asp.

Gene Russell serves as the primary photographer for the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. He is responsible for photographing the Secretary’s significant events as well as documenting leadership activities for a variety of uses. Russell has honored veterans in 20 cities, 14 states, as the principal photographer for the “I Am Not Invisible” (IANI) campaign. His photographs of more than 700 Women Veterans involved with the campaign were transmitted to a national audience. He was also honored for his customer service as well as best portrait and best of show for works created at the VA 2019 Medical Media Art Contest.

For questions on the campaign and how to register, please contact the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs State Service Office at 402-420-4021.