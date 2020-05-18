IANR Assembles Extension Task Force to Issue Guidance on Reopening

Businesses and organizations are beginning to open back up following the nationwide shutdown. Now, many in the state are wondering about the status of local county fairs.

IANR Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm tells the Rural Radio Network that a task force has been created to address the process to reopen the offices in Nebraska.

Boehm says while Nebraska Extension is heavily involved in county fairs across the state, the decision to cancel or postpone is not up to University leaders.

He expects the task force will share a report to align with the Governor’s plan to reopen Nebraska in a smart and safe way by June 1st.