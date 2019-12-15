Ice fishing events

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – People can learn the basics of ice fishing or pick up some tips from experienced anglers during several January events.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says classroom instruction for beginners is scheduled Jan. 6 at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln. An on-ice event will be held Jan. 11 near the north shore of Lincoln’s Holmes Lake.

The Nebraska Fish and Game Association will host a free classroom clinic at Yanney Heritage Park’s Environmental Resource Center in Kearney on Jan. 18. Fort Kearny State Recreation Area Lake No. 6 will be the site of an on-ice event on Jan. 19.