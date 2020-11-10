Ice storm swats northeast Nebraska

West Point, Neb. — An ice storm struck northeast Nebraska overnight causing downed power lines and tree limbs.

West Point, Wisner, Beemer and Oakland had power outages and reports of downed tree limbs and power lines.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Cuming, Thurston, Stanton, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler and Saunders counties in Nebraska and Monona county in Iowa.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for eastern Nebraska and much of western Iowa until 3pm Tuesday.

Decks and vehicles parked outdoors are ice-covered. More ice and snow are forecast for today. Travel could become difficult.