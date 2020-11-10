class="post-template-default single single-post postid-496298 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Ice storm swats northeast Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Ice storm swats northeast Nebraska

BY KTIC Station Manager Dwight Lane | November 10, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Ice storm swats northeast Nebraska
Courtesy/Dwight Lane. Photo taken at 4am Tuesday at the KTIC Studios next to Highway 275 in West Point.
West Point, Neb. — An ice storm struck northeast Nebraska overnight causing downed power lines and tree limbs.
Courtesy/Dwight Lane. Photo taken at 4am Tuesday at the KTIC Studios next to Highway 275 in West Point.
West Point, Wisner, Beemer and Oakland had power outages and reports of downed tree limbs and power lines.
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Cuming, Thurston, Stanton, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler and Saunders counties in Nebraska and Monona county in Iowa.
A Winter Weather Advisory is also  in effect for eastern Nebraska and much of western Iowa until 3pm Tuesday.
Decks and vehicles parked outdoors are ice-covered.  More ice and snow are forecast for today. Travel could become difficult.
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: