Identities of deceased & injured in Filley house fire released

Filley, Neb. — State Fire Marshal investigators have determined the cause of a fire in the Gage County community of Filley at 24738 South 162 Rd just after midnight on Saturday was accidental as a result of a propane leak within the house.

Following an autopsy, the deceased has been identified as 20 year old Courtney Knepp of Beatrice. Preliminary results indicate the cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire.

21 year old Jayden Maguire and 20 year old Tyler Reed, both of Filley, are being treated at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, both remain in critical condition. The State Fire Marshal Agency has concluded its investigation.

In a media release, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal stated that upon arrival, the Filley Fire Department found a fully involved house fire.