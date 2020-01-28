class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436541 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Identities released in deadly I-80 accident near Lexington

BY Dawson Co Sheriff's Office | January 28, 2020
LEXINGTON – Authorities have released more information about the deadly accident that took place Sunday on Interstate 80 near Lexington. At approximately 11: 37 a.m., the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a vehicle rollover in the westbound lanes on I-80 at mile marker 239. A 2001 ford F-150 pickup entered the median, over corrected, came back upon the roadway rolling the pickup and ejected both occupants of the vehicle. Brendan Troutman, 33 of Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger Tiya Troutman, 28 of Lincoln was transported to Lexington Regional Hospital then later flown to Good Samaritan Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. No seatbelts were in use.

Two westbound semis then collided about a half-mile behind as they were slowing down for the initial accident. One of the drivers was injured and transported from the scene. Westbound I-80 was closed for several hours. The accident is still under investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Good Samaritan Air Care also responded to the scene.

