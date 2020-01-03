class="post-template-default single single-post postid-430691 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Incident Response Practice Taking Place at Sidney High School Friday | KRVN Radio

Incident Response Practice Taking Place at Sidney High School Friday

BY Scott Miller | January 3, 2020
Incident Response Practice Taking Place at Sidney High School Friday

Law enforcement will be joining Sidney Public School staff and administrators to practice scenarios under Standard Response Protocols today.

District officials are advising residents if they see the presence of officers from the Sidney Police Department or the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office around the high school campus, there’s no need for alarm.

They say the drills are completely precautionary and with no students on campus, the goal is to ensure student safety in the future and allow staff and law enforcement to work together on responses to various types of potential incidents.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
