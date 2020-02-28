class="post-template-default single single-post postid-443601 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | February 28, 2020
Indoor vaping ban wins first-round approval in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Vaping inside restaurants, stores and other public buildings could soon be banned under a bill advanced by lawmakers. The measure moved Thursday through the first of three required votes, 31-2. Sen. Dan Quick, of Grand Island, said he introduced it to protect non-smokers from potential health risks from the vapors each device produces. Some lawmakers argued the measure was too broad and could unintentionally including items such as humidifiers. They also argued that recent deaths from vaping were caused by people vaping marijuana, not using the regulated cartridges sold in stores.

