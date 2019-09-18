Inmate at Nebraska Correctional Center For Women Accused of Assaulting Inmate

YORK- An inmate at the NCCW in York has been accused of assaulting an inmate. Tehya Wright, 24, has been charged with second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. There are no details about the alleged assault in court documents.

Wright has waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court. Arraignment and proceedings are pending in District Court. Wright is currently serving a three-year sentence for attempted possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation.