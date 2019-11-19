Inmate death at the Nebraska State Penitentiary

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-421894 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Department of Correctional Services | November 19, 2019
Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that an inmate in the Nebraska State Peniteniary has died.

Officials say 57 year old Amos Loyd died just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officials say the cause of Amos’ death has not been determined, but they say he was being treated for a medical condition.

Whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services,  it is procedure for a grand jury to conduct an investigation.

Officials say Loyd was serving  a 20-30 year sentenced for robbery out of Douglas County. Loyd’s sentence began Aug. 31, 2006.

 

