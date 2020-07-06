Inmate death under investigation in North Platte

North Platte Police Department is investigating an inmate death at the Lincoln County Detention Center in North Platte. North Platte Fire and Rescue was requested at the Detention Center at 8:34 Sunday evening for a man having a seizures in his cell. North Platte Police say that despite the life-saving efforts by Lincoln County Correctional Staff and North Platte EMS, 35 year old Leslie Reel, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is on-going and an autopsy is pending. The case will be presented to a Grand Jury, as is the case with all in-custody deaths.