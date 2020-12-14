class="post-template-default single single-post postid-502187 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Inmate who said he was forced to join escape loses appeal | KRVN Radio

Inmate who said he was forced to join escape loses appeal

BY Associated Press | December 14, 2020
Home News Regional News
Inmate who said he was forced to join escape loses appeal
Courtesy/Nebraska Sex Offender Registry — Inmate Timothy Clausen.

Omaha, Neb.  — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from a maximum security prison with another inmate in laundry carts has lost an appeal that claimed he was forced to participate.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday against Timothy Clausen. The court said that if Clausen wanted to assert that he was forced to join in the escape with fellow inmate Armon Dixon, he should have turned himself in as soon as the two separated.

Clausen also argued he was denied a fair trial when Dixon and another inmate were barred from testifying in his defense and Clausen’s own testimony was stricken.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: