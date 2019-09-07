Installation of iWall technology completes statewide connection for UNMC College of Nursing

The recent installation of an Interactive Digital iWall at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Northern Division in Norfolk enables UNMC to enhance student learning and engagement across the state.

The technology enables users to present content in real time, transforming collaboration and communication at all of UNMC’s nursing divisions in Omaha, Scottsbluff, Kearney, Lincoln and now in Norfolk.

“The iWall is a game-changer for us in the Northern Division and for UNMC as a whole,” said Liane Connelly, Ph.D., assistant dean and associate professor, College of Nursing Northern Division. “The iWall provides an outstanding high-tech learning environment that engages students in a highly interactive fashion. Learning with the use of the iWall enables students to not only interact with each other in the face-to-face classroom, it also creates the learning community across the state via the connected interface that is a part of the iWall.”

The iWall is another tool UNMC faculty will use, Dr. Connelly said, to help prepare students for professional nursing practice.

Angela Johnson, instructor of nursing at the Northern Division, said integration of the iWall into classrooms there provides an unlimited ability to collaborate with students and faculty from across the state. “It also brings us into the future with innovative state-of-the-art technology allowing for interactive learning between campuses,” she said.

UNMC’s iEXCEL initiative, which accelerates the adoption of simulation and visualization technology, has been a key collaborator to help Norfolk faculty train and implement the iWall technology, which was purchased by UNMC College of Nursing.

Pamela Boyers, Ph.D., associate vice chancellor for clinical simulation and iEXCEL said: “We are thrilled that the faculty and students in Norfolk can now connect to our students and faculty across the various campuses, and we are confident that it will greatly enhance collaboration amongst the students as well as across the statewide learning environment.”