Internal Revenue Service Wrapped Up the ‘Dirty Dozen’ List of Tax Scams for 2020

The Internal Revenue Service wrapped up its annual ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of tax scams with a special emphasis on aggressive and evolving schemes related to coronavirus tax relief, including Economic Impact Payments. The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska urge taxpayers to be vigilant to these tax scams.

This year, the Dirty Dozen focuses on scams that target taxpayers. The criminals behind these bogus schemes view everyone as potentially easy prey.

“Fraud schemes harm everyone, especially those which defraud the IRS and members of our community,” said Adam Steiner, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office. “As we stand ready to investigate anyone who would put a taxpayer at risk for a quick profit, we urge everyone to watch out for these tax scams all the time.”

Tax scams tend to rise during tax season or during times of crisis. “This years’ list of tax scams should serve as a stark reminder to everyone to be vigilant to these threats during the current pandemic and its aftermath,” said United States Attorney Joe Kelley for the District of Nebraska. “Please safeguard your personal and financial information, and refrain from engaging potential scammers online or on the phone.”

Taxpayers are encouraged to review the ‘Dirty Dozen’ list in a special section on IRS.gov and be on the lookout for these scams throughout the year.

For official information year round, taxpayers can visit IRS.gov