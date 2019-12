1st – Eastbound I-80 OPEN at Minden

1st – Westbound I-80 OPEN at Lexington

NDOT District 4 Grand Island has announced I-80 is ready for traffic. I-80 will be opened @ Lexington for EB travel from Lexington East first. As traffic clears and we ensure an open road for traffic @ Lexington/Darr – NP East will follow. Expect congestion. Please be patient, share the road and travel safely.

Highway 30 Eastbound and Westbound will be opened as well in unison with the interstate.