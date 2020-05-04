Ogallala, Neb. — A multi-vehicle pileup early Monday between Big Springs and Ogallala closed Interstate-80. There were no serious injuries. The Nebraska State Patrol credited the Nebraska Department of Transportation for helping clear Interstate 80 and make it possible to reopen the lanes.
Interstate 80 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol
