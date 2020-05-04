class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459111 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Interstate 80 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

BY NSP | May 4, 2020
Interstate 80 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol
Ogallala, Neb.  — A multi-vehicle pileup early Monday  between Big Springs and Ogallala closed Interstate-80. There were no serious injuries. The Nebraska State Patrol credited the Nebraska Department of Transportation for helping clear Interstate 80 and make it possible to reopen the lanes.
