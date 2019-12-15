4 people die in two different snowy eastern Nebraska crashes; Interstate 80 reopened between Lincoln and Omaha

Interstate 80 has reopened in both directions between Lincoln and Omaha after being closed for around 4 1/2 hours, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The Patrol urges caution if you are on the road tonight.

4 people die in two different snowy eastern Nebraska crashes

Ashland, Neb. — (AP) Authorities say four people died in two different crashes in eastern Nebraska Sunday on snowy roads. Westbound Interstate 80 was closed between Omaha and Lincoln for several hours after a multiple vehicle crash that happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ashland Fire Department says two people died at the scene of the I-80 crash near Ashland Sunday, and three other people were taken to hospitals in critical condition. In a separate incident, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office said two people died when two vehicles collided on southbound Highway 75 beneath the Highway 34 bridge.

Nebraska State Patrol media release:

I-80 Crash near Greenwood Claims Three Lives, Injures Several

Omaha, Neb. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Sunday morning has claimed the lives of three people and injured several others.

At approximately 11:12 a.m., NSP received a report of a crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 at mile marker 422, near Greenwood. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. Five others were transported to Omaha area hospitals, two of which were in critical condition at the time of their transport. One of those critical patients has since passed away.

The names and ages of those involved are being withheld at this time out of respect for the family notification process. All three fatalities were from the same vehicle, as well as three of the injured parties.

Additional information will be released when appropriate. The crash investigation is ongoing.

As of 4:15 p.m., all lanes of I-80 in this area have reopened.

The Ashland Fire Chief told 6 News that two people died at the scene and at least three others were critically injured in an Interstate-80 crash near Greenwood Sunday. They were among at least 10 patients from the multi-vehicle accident.

The westbound I-80 was closed between mile marker 439 and mile marker 410 following the accident, however has since been reopened.

Several vehicles are reportedly involved.

The City of Ashland tweeted out that drivers were being rerouted to Highway 6, and to expect heavy traffic for the foreseeable future.

I-80 is CLOSED from Gretna to Waverly westbound (mm 432 to 410) due to multiple crashes and poor weather conditions. Please avoid the area and plan ahead if you must travel this afternoon.