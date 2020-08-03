Interstate temporarily closed in Dawson County Monday afternoon

Â Â A semi rolled over on Interstate 80 shortly after 5:00pm Monday afternoon in Dawson County.Â Â The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for eastbound traffic from Cozad to Lexington for about an hour-and-a-half.

Â Â Â The rollover occurredÂ about 3 miles west of Lexington, or mile marker 234.Â Â The driver of the semi was uninjured according to an initial report.

Â Â Nebraska State Patrol, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Cozad Police Department are involved in the incident along with Randy & Brian’s Towing.