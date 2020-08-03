class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476849 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Interstate temporarily closed in Dawson County Monday afternoon

BY KRVN News | August 3, 2020
RRN/ Randy & Brian's Towing of Lexington assist with towing of semi from accident scene Monday afternoon August 3, 2020. (Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio).
Â  Â  A semi rolled over on Interstate 80 shortly after 5:00pm Monday afternoon in Dawson County.Â  Â The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for eastbound traffic from Cozad to Lexington for about an hour-and-a-half.
Â  Â  Â The rollover occurredÂ about 3 miles west of Lexington, or mile marker 234.Â  Â The driver of the semi was uninjured according to an initial report.
Â  Â  Nebraska State Patrol, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Cozad Police Department are involved in the incident along with Randy & Brian’s Towing.
RRN/ Semi rolled over on Interstate 80 in central Dawson County Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020 . (Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio)
RRN/ Semi rolled over on Interstate 80 in central Dawson County Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020 causing traffic to back-up . (Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio)
RRN/ Semi rolled over on Interstate 80 in central Dawson County Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020 . (Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio)

 

 

