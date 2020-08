Interstate temporarily closed in Dawson County Monday afternoon

A semi rolled over on Interstate 80 shortly after 5:00pm Monday afternoon in Dawson County. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for eastbound traffic from Cozad to Lexington for about an hour-and-a-half.

The rollover occurred about 3 miles west of Lexington, or mile marker 234. The driver of the semi was uninjured according to an initial report.

Nebraska State Patrol, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Cozad Police Department are involved in the incident along with Randy & Brian’s Towing.