Investigators Find Controlled Pills at North Platte Business

North Platte, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), working with the CODE Task Force, have arrested a North Platte man on multiple charges following the execution of search warrants on Thursday.

Thursday morning, investigators with the CODE (Cooperative Operation for Drug Enforcement) Task Force served a search warrant at a business at 1909 East 4th Street in North Platte. During the search, investigators located more than 500 Alprazolam pills, commonly known as Xanax.

The owner of the business, Michael Hunt, 46, was present at the time of the search. Investigators then served another search warrant at Hunt’s residence, at 492 West North River Road. Investigators found a .50 caliber rifle and approximately 5,000 rounds of ammunition for various firearms at the residence.

Hunt was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pharmaceutical controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Hunt was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

This operation involved several agencies, including the North Platte Police Department, Nebraska Information Analysis Center, FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection, Department of Homeland Security, and the Nebraska State Patrol