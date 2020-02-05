class="post-template-default single single-post postid-438227 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Investigators say corrosion caused deadly 2016 pipeline leak

BY Associated Press | February 5, 2020
Investigators say corrosion caused deadly 2016 pipeline leak

TEKAMAH, Neb. (AP) – Federal investigators say corrosion caused a deadly leak in an anhydrous ammonia pipeline in 2016 in northeast Nebraska. The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report released last week that a series of small fatigue cracks caused by corrosion merged to create the leak in the pipeline operated by Magellan Midstream Partners.

The leak killed 59-year-old Phillip Henning who drove into a toxic cloud created by the fertilizer, and 23 rural homes were evacuated north of Tekamah in October 2016.

Magellan announced plans last year to decommission the 1,100-mile anhydrous ammonia pipeline that runs from Texas to the upper Midwest.

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
