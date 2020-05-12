Iowa Man Arrested on Several Drug Charges in I-80 Traffic Stop

MAY 11, 2020 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man for multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. Sunday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Traverse driving on the shoulder near Kearney at mile marker 275. The trooper performed a traffic stop and detected clandestine activity. During the traffic stop, a K9 from the Kearney Police Department detected the odor of a controlled substance.

Troopers searched the vehicle and located 121 pounds of marijuana, 6 pounds of THC concentrate, 2 vials of steroids, a small amount of cocaine, and approximately $14,000 in cash.

The driver, Timothy Gorman, 37, of West Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested for two charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of money during a drug violation. Gorman was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.