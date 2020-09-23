class="post-template-default single single-post postid-486999 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Iowa Warrant Issued for Omaha Man in Officer Shooting Case. | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | September 23, 2020
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – Police in western Iowa have issued an arrest  warrant for a Nebraska man wanted in connection with a scuffle with a police  officer last week that led the officer to fire his gun. Council Bluffs police  said Wednesday in a news release that 29-year-old Ian James Lybarger, of Omaha,  Nebraska, is charged with assaulting a police officer and other counts. Police  say the incident began when police tried to question Lybarger in a Council
Bluffs parking lot Friday night as he got into a car with stolen plates. Police  say Lybarger locked himself in the car and briefly dragged Officer John Kuebler,  who was trying to remove him. Police say Kuebler fired his service weapon, but  didn’t hit anyone.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
