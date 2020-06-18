(Audio) Irrigation motor & propane tanks destroyed by fire

Ravenna, Neb. — The Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department received a report at 9:25 a.m. Thursday of an irrigation well fire in a cornfield.

The irrigation tanks and well are located about 2 miles east of Ravenna and 3 miles south. Assistant Fire Chief Bryce Luth says proper precautions were taken to deal with the situation….

Capacity of the two tanks was 1,000 pounds each. One of the tanks was nearly empty and the other was at about 60% capacity, according to the property owner.

There were no injuries. Luth did not disclose an estimate of the damage. He said that was something to be decided between the property owner and his insurance company.

12 firefighters went to the scene. A Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputy blocked intersections 1/4 mile north of the scene to keep motorists away from the area.

Luth says “there were a few possibilities,” but he says the cause of the fire has been “undetermined” by the State Fire Marshal.