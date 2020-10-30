It is Illegal for Campaign Workers to Pick Up Early Ballots for Voters  

Lincoln, Neb. — Campaign workers are forbidden by state law from serving as an agent for a voter unless the voter is a relative of the campaign worker.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen cautioned voters to beware of strangers who offer to serve as their agent to obtain an early ballot. The Secretary of State has learned of plans by a congressional campaign to have campaign workers offer to act as an agent to pick up the ballot for a voter.

“The solicitation of voters by campaign workers to serve as an agent for the voter and obtain the voter’s ballot is a solicitation that is prohibited by law,” Evnen said.

“If a voter who intended to vote at the polls would prefer instead to obtain a ballot and vote early, the voter should only entrust their ballot to a trusted friend or family member,” Evnen continued.

Nebraska State Law states any person serving on a campaign committee for a candidate shall not act as an agent for any registered voter requesting a ballot unless that person is a family member. No person shall act as an agent for more than two registered voters in any election.

Evnen issued a letter asking a congressional campaign to cease and desist from this activity. A copy of the letter is attached to this media release.

For more information about Nebraska Elections go to the Secretary of State website https://sos.nebraska.gov/

Letter of Potential Violation of the Nebraska Election Act