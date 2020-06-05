J.C. Penney to close Grand Island store

Grand Island, Neb. — J.C. Penney says it’s closing 154 stores nationwide, including its outlet in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The retailer says its the first phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint. The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures. Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations. It said it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.

Three JC Penney stores closing in Kansas are locations in Salina, Emporia, and Liberal. In South Dakota, the store in Brookings will close. Two stores closing in Iowa are locations in Carroll and Marshalltown. The company will close four stores in Colorado at Durango, Fort Collins, Greeley and Montrose.