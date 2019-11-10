class="post-template-default single single-post postid-419828 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Jewish Cemetery-Vandalism | KRVN Radio

Jewish Cemetery-Vandalism

BY Associated Press | November 10, 2019
Home News Regional News
Jewish Cemetery-Vandalism

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say about 75 headstones have been toppled and more than $50,000 in damage caused at a Jewish cemetery in Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the vandalism was carried out at Temple Israel Cemetery in northeastern Omaha.
The incident was reported to police Tuesday by the cemetery’s executive director, who said the damage was done between Oct. 31 and Tuesday morning.

The headstones had been pushed off their bases, and many were broken. Forensic investigators from the police department went to the cemetery to take photos and document the damage.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments